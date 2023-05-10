3 hours ago

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has shut down Fenis Metal Technology Company, a local electric cable and copper rod manufacturing plant in Prampram, said to be operating without proper certification.

The Chinese-owned company was found to be operating without certification. Its products also lacked important information, including product batch numbers, date of manufacture and expiry, and the name and address of the producer.

The company according to GSA was also deceitful about the origin of its products.

The violations were discovered during a market sweep operation by GSA officers, aimed at removing substandard and inferior products from the Ghanaian market to prevent causing significant harm to consumers.

George Anti, Head of Enforcement at the GSA, who led the team during the operation, stressed the importance of manufacturers complying with relevant regulations to ensure consumer safety.

He said the GSA will continue to enforce standards and regulations to protect consumers and ensure a level playing field for all businesses.

Source: citifmonline