16 hours ago

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in 2024 was marked by exceptional growth, driven by strong investor interest, high liquidity, and robust sector performance.

The 2024 Financial Stability Review reported that 992 million shares, valued at GH₵2.15 billion, changed hands during the year — a sharp rise from the 579.67 million shares worth GH₵818.2 million traded in 2023.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector continued to lead the market, contributing significantly to both trading volumes and values. The financial sector and exchange-traded funds also played a key role in boosting overall turnover.

Market capitalization surged to GH₵111 billion by the end of 2024, representing a remarkable 50% year-on-year increase from GH₵74 billion in 2023. This growth was fueled by sustained rallies in share prices and the listing of Atlantic Lithium and CAL Bank preference shares, which expanded market depth and diversity.

By year-end, the GSE had 34 counters on its main list and five on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).

The GSE emerged as Africa’s best-performing stock market in 2024, starting the year with strong momentum. The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) gained 326 points in the first quarter alone, delivering a 12.0% return.

The rally persisted throughout the year, culminating in a 56.2% annual return, the highest since 2013 and more than double the 25.2% achieved in 2023.

The Ghana Stock Exchange Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also impressed, rising 479.22 points to close at 2,380.8 points — an annual gain of 25.2%.