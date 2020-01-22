2 hours ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Cocoa Processing Company have launched this year’s National Chocolate Day.

At the launch of the event today at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi whose speech was read by Madam Adelaide Ahwireng; Chairperson of the Ghana Tourism Authority said it is important for all Ghanaians to promote the consumption of Made in Ghana chocolate and cocoa based products and also position cocoa and the chocolate experience as a strong element of the Ghana tourism experience. This has been largely successful and the National Chocolate Day is now an important feature of the tourism calendar of events.

The National Chocolate Day which falls on February 14 was instituted by the Ministry of Tourism in 2005 under the leadership of Hon. Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey of blessed memory, in collaboration with GTA, COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing company and other stakeholders to create awareness of the health benefits of cocoa based chocolate products and to promote the consumption of Ghanaian Chocolate and increase in domestic tourism. Mr Isaac Adomako-Mensah, the Deputy Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Ghana Tourism Authority appreciated the support of some sponsors namely, Alisa Hotels and Stedna School of Baking and Confectionary and stressed on the contribution of this event which has come to stay and has become part of the tourism calender of events.

The Marketing Manager of the Cocoa Processing Company, Nana Agyeman Ansong stated that Ghana Cocoa is known as the best in the world and also the Ghana Chocolate has become a National Cultural Identity.

The 2020 National Chocolate Day is under the theme, ‘’My Chocolate Experience, My Wholistic Wellbeing’’. Activities for the celebration of the National Chocolate Day have begun with a digital campaign competition by the GTA with the HashTag, #MyChocolateExperience#ChocolateDay2020#EatGhana.

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority