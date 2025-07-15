2 hours ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has instructed Hassan Ayariga, Founder and Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), to immediately cease using the academic title "Dr." after he failed to provide evidence supporting the legitimacy of the title.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 15, GTEC revealed that it had made several requests for documentation to clarify the validity of Ayariga’s doctorate.

Specifically, the Commission sought confirmation on whether the degree was earned or honorary, the name of the awarding institution, the date of conferment, and the process through which the title was granted.

“To date, the Commission has not received any response from you. This continued silence is unacceptable,” the statement said.

GTEC explained that the use of unverified academic titles is misleading and undermines public trust in Ghana's academic system.

It stressed that academic titles must be awarded through recognized, rigorous processes that meet national standards.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission hereby formally expresses its concern regarding the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned and conferred through a recognised academic process.

“The use of such titles, particularly when lacking formal academic validation, is misleading and inconsistent with the academic protocols and standards governing the conferment and use of academic ranks in Ghana,”GTEC stated.

As a result, GTEC has mandated that Ayariga discontinue the use of the "Dr." title and remove it from all public and professional platforms, including:



Official documents



Institutional profiles



Websites



Letterheads



any other relevant representations

The Commission has set a final deadline of July 31, 2025, for Ayariga to fully comply with the directive and provide evidence of his adherence to the order.