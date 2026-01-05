GTEC orders UG to reverse %25 fee increases or face sanctions

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has ordered the University of Ghana (UG) to immediately reverse all fee increases introduced for the 2025/2026 academic year, warning that non-compliance will attract severe regulatory sanctions.

In a letter dated January 5, 2026, and signed by the Director-General of GTEC, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission stated that it had received information indicating that the University of Ghana had increased student fees by approximately 25 percent and, in some instances, introduced new charges without obtaining the required approvals from the appropriate authorities.

According to GTEC, the fee adjustments violate a directive issued on November 3, 2025, which instructed all publicly funded tertiary institutions not to implement any fee increases for the 2025/2026 academic year without parliamentary approval, as mandated by law.

As part of immediate corrective actions, GTEC has directed the University of Ghana to reverse all fee increments and suspend the collection of any newly introduced charges. The Commission further instructed that continuing students who have already paid the increased fees must have the excess amounts credited to their accounts for use in the next academic year.

For final-year students who have paid fees above the previous academic year’s rates, GTEC ordered that the excess amounts be refunded. Additionally, all charges, including SRC and GRASSAG dues, are to be reverted to the 2024/2025 academic year rates.

The Commission also instructed the university to suspend any newly introduced fees, including charges such as the 75th Anniversary dues and Development Levy, and ensure that all fees remain at the 2024/2025 levels unless explicitly authorised.

GTEC has given the University of Ghana up to January 12, 2026, to provide evidence of full compliance with the directives. It warned that failure to comply within the stated period would result in the imposition of serious regulatory sanctions.

The Commission emphasised that any deviation from the directive must receive explicit written approval from the Minister for Education. It also indicated that the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, will act as the liaison between the Ministry and the University of Ghana on the issue.

GTEC reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the Fees and Charges Act and ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in the management of tertiary education institutions across the country.