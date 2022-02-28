3 hours ago

Workers of Textile Ghana Limited, producers of GTP in Tema, have temporarily suspended their strike which began last Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The workers laid down their tools over alleged unfair treatment by their Managing Director, Fatoumata Doro.

The workers, who are calling for the dismissal of their MD, claimed that she has disregarded their collective bargaining agreement that spelled out their conditions of service.

In an interview with Citi News, an employee, John Ackon, said their leadership would meet with the National Labour Commission, NLC, on Wednesday.

“This morning our leadership briefed us after a meeting with the National Labour Commission. They have asked that we hold on as they meet with the Labour Commission. Since we want to protect our company, we will resume work while they handle the issue.”

“We have also agreed that the MD we are protesting against stays outside until we are done with all the issues. The gates are still locked. We are protecting the environment to ensure that she [the MD)] doesn’t enter the room. We know her and how vindictive she can be.”

The workers of the Textile Ghana Limited led by the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union on Thursday, February 24, 2022, demonstrated and presented a petition to the stakeholders of the company to get the Managing Director, Fatoumata Doro dismissed, claiming that she is incurring cost on the company and not respecting their conditions of service.

Source: citifmonline