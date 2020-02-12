1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) will be staging its biggest domestic fixture in the UK.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will cross swords in London on 7th March 2020.

The game is to mark Ghana's Independence anniversary. This is great for the African game and a bold step.

Ghana Television (GTV Sports+) will show the Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko clash in London live.

GTV Sports Director, George Lomotey says everything is in place to broadcast the game to as many fans as as possible.

The friendly encounter ‒ with mouthwatering prizes at stake ‒ will take place at the famous Barnet Stadium in London at exactly 6:00pm on March 7, 2020

The football clash is being organised by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country. Nana Yaw Amponsah and Justin Addo, two world acclaimed football managers, are the main organisers of the encounter.

According to them, the encounter is, among things, intended to take the Kotoko/Hearts brand to the international arena.