9 hours ago

The former Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei North constituency, Issah Fuseini, has described the review of the guarantor system by the Electoral Commission as a game-changer in the quest to fight electoral dishonesty in the country.

The former Okaikwei North lawmaker indicated the old guarantor system used by the EC has been overly abused and for a long time needed a review which is finally about happening with the EC’s proposed Constitutional Instrument currently before Parliament.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV/Citi FM, Mr. Fuseini said the reviewed system which is akin to the National Identification Authority’s system will scare off persons that guarantee for registrants they have no relation with because they know they won’t be prosecuted.

“The guarantor system has been abused. When you have a suspicion about someone’s registration and you raise a protest, it is extremely dragging but thankfully, the EC has agreed that the guarantor system is going to be aligned with what the NIA uses such that there is going to be a Commissioner of Oath so that you swear before undergoing the registration process. This way you will be liable to prosecution if you give false information.

“The guarantor system that the EC uses is archaic and has not been reviewed for years and that is why Parliament is suggesting to the EC that you can still keep the guarantor system but up it by bringing in the Commission of Oath so that people will know that it is not like they have done in the past but this time, by the representation you make, you can be liable and be prosecuted.”

The EC was directed by Parliament on Friday, March 31 to halt its plans to have the CI passed and go make amendments to it before it is relaid before Parliament.

Source: citifmonline