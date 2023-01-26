3 hours ago

Grow Unite and Build Africa (GUBA) will host the ‘Africa Nominee Brunch’ in California on Saturday, February 4, 2023, to celebrate African artists who have been nominated in various categories for the 65th GRAMMY Awards®.

The brunch is scheduled to take place on the eve of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is slated for Sunday, February 5, 2023. The event will honour nominated artists, including 2021 GUBA Awards winner – Angelique Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni, Burna Boy, Tems, Zakes Bantwini, Eddy Kenzo, Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman, among other African musicians.

The Recording Academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., and President of the Recording Academy, Panos A. Panay, will attend the brunch as guests of honour.

Speaking on the reason to honour the nominees before the central Awards, GUBA Enterprise’s Founder and President, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, said, “GUBA’s vision to continuously shine a positive light on Africa and the continent’s contribution to global music development has been phenomenal.

“African music has been taking centre stage, and the recent nominations have further proven that the world is paying attention to the sounds coming from the continent.”

GUBA maintains it is noteworthy that more artists from mainland Africa are being recognized on the Grammy stage.

“This is a major motivation for every African musician to reach the pinnacle of their career using the nominations as a possibility for global recognition. It’ll be exciting to see all the honorees and how their hard work has paid off.” the GUBA Chief added.

During a visit to Ghana in September 2022 upon invitation by GUBA, Mr. Mason Jr. said the Grammys were considering an Afrobeat category, as he confirmed that he had been meeting essential decision makers in the genre to explore the possibility.

Key partner for the brunch ceremony is the KGL Group.

All formal enquiry of the upcoming event is handled through admin@gubaawards.co.uk

About the 65th Grammy Awards

The 65th installment of the Award show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, in the United States of America.

Last year at the 64th edition of the Awards, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Angelique Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni, and Black Coffee were the African nominees.

About GUBA Enterprise

GUBA Enterprise is a social enterprise organisation dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans on the continent through various socio–economic programs and initiatives. The Enterprise has about eight different brand initiatives, the key among them being the GUBA Awards.

Source: GUBA