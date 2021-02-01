Guide to Thunder Reels Slot

59 minutes ago

The rate of progress that the slot gambling world has seen over the last century and a bit has been nothing short of ridiculous, not only are there hundreds of thousands of times more players than in the late 1800s, but the games themselves have got infinitely more complex. We wonder whether the late great Charles D. Fey – inventor of the world’s first commercially viable slot game called the Liberty Bell machine – would have ever predicted this outrageous level of expansion.

Back then slot machines were incredibly simple, and only appeared in the hidden corners of Californian saloons, something that stands in complete contrast to the current slot market. For one thing most of the industry is now situated online, another thing that would surely have bamboozled Charles D. Fey – how do you explain the Internet to someone from the 19th Century!? Really, we’re not sure you can…

It was the jump online that enabled slots to become a lot more complex and innovative, with early online slot developers like Microgaming setting the standard when it comes to online slots and what they could do. One of the biggest differences in relation to Charles D. Fey’s Liberty Bell machine is the fact that modern online slots tend to have way more than simply three reels and one pay line, with some even boasting 10 reels and 50 pay lines.

This has made the action a lot more exciting, as has the fact that modern online slots usually come with all manner of juicy bonus features. And you know what that means don’t you? A much larger chance of taking home a nice amount of cash! There are, however, many online gamblers who miss the old days, and a large classic online slots market has opened up for this very reason, offering gamblers a taste of what it was like back in the 19th and 20th Centuries. Thunderstruck slot and Thunder Reels are such online slots, and if the reviews are to be believed it is one hell of a gambling game. Read ahead for a lowdown.

About Thunder Reels and its aesthetic

Thunder Reels takes direct inspiration from the world of classic, retro and vintage slot machine games, and could easily be found right at home in the corner of an aging fish & chip shop, or forgotten casino. However, this is not to say that Thunder Reels doesn’t look nice, on the contrary, the vivid colours and shapes keep this online slot eye catching, even without any particularly stand out components. The online slot comes courtesy of the renowned developer Playson, slotting right into their classic slots range, something that has really been turning a lot of heads in recent years. Thunder Reels works on a fairly simple three reel grid system, and there are also five pay lines on which you can make winning combinations on. Now, many seasoned online slot gamblers will probably laugh at the mere 5 pay lines, but this is a game that is designed to hark back to a different age – if it had any more pay lines it simply would not be faithful to the theme.

It is fairly evident that Playson have tried to make Thunder Reels look as close to the old-school fruit machine slots as possible, and if the background didn’t confirm this enough then the symbols on offer definitely will. The Maltese developer have packed Thunder Reels full to the brim with classic slot machine symbols, with an assortment of shiny fruit icons and gold bars making up most of what you will be able to find on the reels. All this action happens in front of a dark night sky, with lightning strikes shooting down on either side of the reel grid. In typical fashion there are also a range of tools along the bottom of this slot, and this is where you can change the size of your bet amongst other things.

About Thunder Reels and its bonus features

Now, the first thing to mention about Thunder Reels is that, as it is a classic style online slot, Playson haven’t really included much in the way of bonus features. Some gamblers will be put off by this, but the chances are if you have gone out of your way to play a retro online slot you will know that they rarely come with the bonus features found in more complex modern online slots. And anyway, you can still win a pretty penny whist playing Thunder Reels, that’s for sure. Finding three gold stars on the reels will award you a lovely 200 credits, for instance, but this isn’t the biggest prize available during the Thunder Reels slot!

Oh no, because the biggest prize comes from finding three 7s on the reels, a symbol that is known to classically be one of the highest paying icons in the world of slots. This will give a monetary return of 750 credits, pretty good for one spin, and you can place up to 20 coins on one spin, so the return could be fantastic. And there’s more: if the entire 3x3 grid is filled with the same symbol at any time Playson have decided to gift the gambler a rather juicy x2 multiplier!

Thunder Reels: The verdict

Playson are relatively new faces on the online slots scene, having been established in 2012. However, much like other new developer companies, they certainly haven’t let their relative young age get in the way of making some incredible online slots. In fact, the Maltese company have already picked up a range of different awards for their online slots, and they have managed to acquire a very loyal fan base in just under a decade. Their back-catalogue is scarily good for a company that hasn’t been active for as long as the big players like Microgaming as well. For example take a look at some of these:Everybody loves playing a classic online slot once in a while, but it is hard to find one that will really keep you gripped for that long. This isn’t the case with Thunder Reels, however, an excellent online slot we can see ourselves playing for years to come!