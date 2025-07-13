19 hours ago

The NPP, though its Chairman for the National Planning Committee for the 2025 National Delegates Conference Hon Joseph Osei Wusu, engaged the media and indicated the Party’s preparedness towards19th July National Delegates Conference.

Date & Venue:

1. Saturday, 19th July 2025 – University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Delegates will arrive, and officials with valid accreditation badges/passes will be granted entry. Any person found without valid accreditation shall be removed from the conference grounds by the security operatives.

2. Restricted Movement – Delegates must stay within assigned zones to avoid disruptions. Any form of disruptions from any person at the conference grounds shall be dealt with severely by the security operatives.

Health & Safety

1. Covid-19 Protocols: The Health & Safety committee shall supervise the full compliance of all covid-19 protocols.

2. Medical Setup : 10 Medical Stands would be set up, 3 outside and 7 inside the stadium with 50 volunteer Medical Staff to support. The committee has also established an Emergency Support with UG Medical centre with 10 medical staff stationed at UGMC. The Health and Safety Committee has also contacted National Ambulance Service for support as well.

Logistics

1. Accommodation, transportation & feeding arrangements have all been finalized. The Party would, on Monday 14th July, brief the Regional Party on all the detailed arrangements regarding accommodation, transportation, and the feedijg arrangements.

Security

1. The Party’s internal security operatives will work in close coordination with State Security agencies to maintain law and order throughout the conference period.

2. Security officers shall be deployed to delegate hostels, cooking points, and resting areas to ensure safety and prevent unauthorized access.

3. The inner perimeter of the stadium is declared a restricted zone, accessible only to those assigned specific duties within that area

4. Leading party stalwarts will be granted limited accreditations for their accompanying staffers.

5. State security personnel (Ghana Police Service) will man all designated entry points and ensure strict enforcement of accreditation procedures in accordance with established rules of engagement

6. Each of the sixteen (16) regions will be assigned a designated gate of entry to facilitate orderly movement and effective security screening.

7. Any person arrested for misconduct, breach of security protocols, or disturbance shall be dealt with in accordance with the law, including possible prosecution.

8. All non-delegates are strongly advised to stay home and follow the conference proceedings via television or other media platforms. No special access will be granted to non-delegates if they are not invited

Prohibited Campaign Materials There shall be no billboards, banners, posters, flyers, T-shirts, or souvenirs with aspirant branding allowed at the venue or within Accra. The grounds and operations team has set up dedicated compliance teams to monitor and enforce these guidelines. All such prohibited campaign materials shall be removed and destroyed by the team.

A complete ban has been placed on all forms of campaign activities. This ban applies before, during, and after the conference within the entire precincts of the conference grounds

Media Coverage Guidelines

1. Accreditation –The communication and media committee has established accreditation forms via Google Form. Accreditation badges would be available for pickup on Friday, 18th July at 12:00 p.m.

2. Media Village – The committee would set up a centralized area for setup and dignitary access

3. Broadcast Feed – The committee would provide a clean audio/video feed provided, plus English and Twi studios for commentary

4. There would be an outstation access satellite connectivity available for media outside Accra

5. Setup Deadline – Media setups must be completed 12 hours before the conference starts

6. Support Desk – Monitoring & Evaluation Office at the venue will handle media concerns.