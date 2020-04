1 hour ago

Guinea Bissau’s Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry has said.

Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers also have Covid-19.

Mr Nabiam said that several members of an interministerial coronavirus committee had the disease.

Guinea Bissau has a poor healthcare system due to mismanagement and a lack of resources.

The country has so far confirmed 205 coronavirus cases and one death.