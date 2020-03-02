2 hours ago

One of the two men declared president of Guinea-Bissau has resigned from the post after just one full day in office, saying his life was in danger.

“I have no security… My life is in danger, the life of my family is in danger, the life of this people is in danger. I cannot accept that, that is why I took this decision,” Cipriano Cassamá told reporters.

Despite not being in the December ballot, Cipriano Cassamá, was appointed by Parliament, the majority of whose deputies have refused to acknowledge the election victory of the former opposition leader, Umaro Sissoco Embalol.

Mr Embalol was sworn in as Head of State at a luxury hotel on Thursday after the Electoral Commission had again declared him the winner of December’s presidential vote.

Despite the resignation of one president, Guinea-Bissau still has two rival prime ministers.