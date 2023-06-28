18 minutes ago

Following their impressive victory over Congo Brazzaville, Seydouba Cissé of Guinea revealed that the triumph has ignited their determination to approach their final Group B encounter against Ghana in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCO) 2023 as a decisive battle.

Cissé, who was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match, played a pivotal role as his team convincingly defeated a 10-man Congo Brazzaville side 3-1 in an intense showdown held in Rabat on Tuesday night.

"Our upcoming match against Ghana will essentially be a final for us. We are well aware of the strengths, pace, and goal-scoring efficiency of the Ghanaian team. However, we will be prepared to confront them head-on," asserted Cissé, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming clash.

Reflecting on the victory over Congo Brazzaville, Cissé expressed immense satisfaction in the collective achievement of the team. "Today is one of those remarkable days when we feel successful as a unified unit. I consider myself fortunate to be doing what I love," he added, expressing gratitude for his role in the triumph.

As Cissé and his teammates gear up for their next challenge, they are preparing to travel to Tangier, where they will engage in a momentous encounter with the Black Meteors on June 30th, marking the final Group A match.

Despite hearing about the beauty of the city, Cissé affirmed that their primary focus remains unwavering dedication and securing a spot in the semi-finals through hard work.

"We will not be indulging in sightseeing; instead, we will channel our energy towards achieving our goal," he concluded.

With the tournament approaching its climax, Guinea's determination to advance to the next stage is palpable, as they aim to make their mark in the competition.