Gunfire erupts at Kyebi mining site as youth block security forces

A confrontation between illegal miners and security personnel enforcing anti-galamsey operations has left one individual nursing a gunshot wound to the leg, triggering community outcry and accusations that law enforcement selectively targets certain mining operations whilst allowing others to flourish unmolested.

The incident unfolded at Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality when a coordinated team of military and police personnel attached to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat attempted to access a mining site.

Youth engaged in extraction operations at the location responded by establishing a human barrier across the access route, preventing armed officers from proceeding with their enforcement mission.

Underlying grievances animated the blockade.

The assembled miners alleged that security forces had been practicing discriminatory enforcement, targeting their particular operation whilst bypassing other illicit mining activities across the region. They characterised the selective enforcement as institutional favouritism benefiting certain operators at their expense.

Confrontation between the obstructing youth and the security team escalated. At some point during the tense standoff, gunfire discharged.

A youth sustained a ballistic wound to his leg and was evacuated to Kibi Government Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The precise sequence of events precipitating the gunfire remains undocumented.

Neither military nor police authorities have issued official statements characterising whether officers fired in self-defence, in response to perceived threat, or through some other operational calculus.

NAIMOS similarly has remained silent regarding institutional positioning on the incident.

The shooting has generated considerable tension within Kyebi’s communities, particularly the Zongo neighbourhood where affected youth have congregated to demand accountability and investigation into the circumstances producing the gunshot wound.

Community members are demanding that authorities explain the justification for lethal force deployment against civilians engaged in what, whilst technically illegal, does not ordinarily justify armed confrontation.

The incident illuminates the perennial tension between government enforcement capacity and community resistance to galamsey suppression.

Miners whose livelihoods depend upon unregulated extraction view security operations as existential threats rather than legitimate law enforcement.

Their accusations of selective enforcement, whether or not empirically grounded, reflect broader suspicions that enforcement prioritises political visibility and public relations rather than comprehensive elimination of illegal mining across all sites.