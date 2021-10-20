4 hours ago

Gunmen have shot dead two traditional rulers in Njaba local government area in Nigeria’s Imo state, police say.

Up to 20 local kings from different communities in the area were in a meeting on Tuesday when gunmen invaded the venue and started shooting sporadically.

Some other traditional rulers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has condemned the killings.

He said the government was on top of the situation and promised that the attackers would be brought to justice.

It is the latest in a series of attacks blamed on criminal gangs operating in the region.

Separatist groups agitating for a breakaway Biafra state have been active in the area.

Last Sunday, gunmen attacked a police post in neighbouring Ebonyi State, killing a police officer and burning two patrol vehicles.

Source: bbc.com