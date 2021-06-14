3 hours ago

Police in the Ashanti Region have commenced investigations into the killing of one Benedicta Pokua Sarpong in Kumasi.

The Police say the husband of the deceased, Nana Osei Agyemang Prempeh, reported the incident at around 12:30 am on Monday, 14th June, 2021, after they were reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

Benedicta Pokua Sarpong was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was receiving treatment but died later.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, is unsure whether the incident could be a case of contract killing since the gunmen did not demand or take away anything in the attack.

“Yesterday [Sunday], the Regional CID received complaints from one Nana Osei Agyemang Prempeh that his wife has been shot by some unknown gunmen at the airport roundabout, but unfortunately when the wife whose name was given to the Police as Benedicta Pokua Sarpong was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was undergoing treatment, she passed on.

“The incident according to the gentleman happened around 12.30am thereabout. So far we have not been able to effect any arrest but we have asked our informants to help us get to the bottom of the matter.”

“We do not know whether it was a robbery or a contract killing because nothing was taken from the husband who is the complainant in this case. The Police have begun investigations into the matter hoping to unravel the circumstances that led to the murder of the woman,” ASP Ahianyo explained.

Similar incidents have been recorded in other parts of the country.

In May, a headteacher of Ansapetu Basic School in the Central Region, Yaw Eyifa Gorman, was shot dead by an unidentified person at his residence in Cape Coast.

Mr. Gorman is said to have been shot while he had parked his vehicle after returning from a census training workshop on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Source: citifmonline.com