5 hours ago

A suspect motorbike thief has been lynched at Obuotumpan a community near Nyamekrom in Eastern Region.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that, somewhere in May 2023, an unregistered motorbike belonging to Samuel Awuku alias Nana Yaw Abodee was stolen but he failed to report to police.

However, came across the motorbike on July 2, 2023, at about 4:00pm, ridden by one Ayawa with 26-year-old Augustine Minta alias Kwaku Attah as a pillion rider.

The owner of the motorbike immediately pulled a gun and shot at the moving motorbike causing it to crash.

But the rider Ayawa managed to escape with the motorbike leaving the pillion rider who was violently accosted and arrested.

Samuel Awuku grabbed and dragged the pillion rider to his uncle’s house and threatened to deal with him.

Shortly, a mob of young men wielding single-barrel guns, sticks, and clubs joined Samuel Awuku and dragged the victim to the father’s house of Ayawa who escaped to search for him and the motorbike.

However, on their way from Ampedwe to Obuotumpan they subjected the victim to severe beaten until he became unconscious and was abandoned.

Police proceeded to the scene and found the victim in a supine position dead with the right wrist almost cut off, with bruises all over his body.

He was conveyed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was medically confirmed dead.

Post mortem report by Dr. Collins Osei Kissi gave the cause of death as “a Multiple blunt force trauma to the head II. Chop would to the right wrist”.

Samuel Awuku was arrested on July 17, 2023, and arraigned before Koforidua District Court “A” the following day on charge of murder.

The prosecutor Sergeant George Defia prayed the Court to remand the accused person to enable police conduct further investigation to arrest six other identified accomplices.

The court granted the request and remanded the accused to reappear August 2, 2023.