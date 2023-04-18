47 minutes ago

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed dismay at President Nana Akufo-Addo for assenting into law the three new taxes passed by Parliament in March 2023.

The union says government failed to engage GUTA on concerns it raised about the taxes when it petitioned the presidency and parliament.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Monday confirmed to Citi News that the president has assented into law the three new taxes.

Parliament on Friday, March 31, passed the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on the matter, the president of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng said the business community is not happy with the decision.

“It’s very unfortunate the business community will be directly affected and it’s very unfair. It doesn’t augur well for the democracy we are practising here and that we are practising democracy of imposition. We petitioned the President and Parliament and none of them replied,” President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association lamented.

Source: citifmonline