The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has pledged to reduce the prices of goods on the market, provided the government takes decisive steps to tackle high shipping charges and port fees, which continue to drive up operational costs for businesses.

According to GUTA, the elevated charges at Ghana’s ports have been a major contributor to rising consumer prices, placing a burden on both traders and the general public.

Speaking on PM Express Business Edition on Joy News, Clement Boateng, GUTA’s 1st Vice President, commended the government’s recent moves to compel shipping lines to harmonize their charges with regional standards in West Africa.

“Traders are ready to pass on the benefits of reduced operational costs to consumers,” Mr. Boateng told host George Wiafe, “but this depends on the government effectively addressing the excessive and often arbitrary port charges.”

GUTA’s assurance follows President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe and Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine to tackle unauthorized port fees and bring relief to businesses.

President Mahama's intervention comes after repeated complaints from traders about unapproved and exorbitant charges imposed by some shipping lines and port service providers.

Mr. Boateng described the President’s action as “timely and commendable,” noting that Ghana’s shipping costs remain significantly higher compared to neighbouring countries like Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.

“This is not fair, and it must stop. We fully support President Mahama’s decision,” he said.

Addressing public concerns about pricing, Mr. Boateng revealed that some GUTA members have already begun a second phase of price reductions, driven by the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi.

He pointed out that spare parts dealers have already adjusted their prices accordingly, with items previously selling for GH¢1,500 now going for about GH¢1,200.

“From July, we promised to reduce prices, and we’ve delivered on that. Anyone who goes to the market will see the changes,” he noted.

He urged consumers to shop around and compare prices, adding that market competition would further drive down costs.

Mr. Boateng also pushed back against claims that traders were refusing to reflect the cedi’s gains in their pricing, insisting that most traders are responsive to market dynamics — provided operational costs are reduced.