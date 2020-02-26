56 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Dr. Joseph Obeng has disclosed that out of the 720 Nigerian shops locked up at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, five have been opened.

This new development Dr. Obeng noted comes after the Committee set up by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to look into the issue completed its work. He said the documents of the Nigerians were scrutinised and those who qualified were given approval.

“The Committee invited Nigerian traders to come and regularize their operations, but only about 15 Nigerian companies were able to submit their documents most of them did not pass the test,” he added.

Dr. Obeng tells Business News that the Committee must move swiftly to prevent further agitations. He intimated that ” out of the 720 shops five have been opened, this shows that we are not being vindictive we were just being objective. We are appealing to the Committee to fast-track because the other sectors are actually agitating and if care is not taken, there will be another set of problem in the coming weeks”.

