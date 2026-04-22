GUTA supports GHc550 cap on container charges to reduce port costs

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has welcomed a directive by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to cap the Container Administrative Charge at GH¢550 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU), describing it as a significant step toward reducing the cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports.

The directive, which takes effect from May 1, 2026, has been widely supported by traders who have long complained about high and sometimes unjustified charges imposed by shipping lines and their agents.

GUTA says the Container Administrative Charge, introduced in the late 1980s, has outlived its original purpose but has continued to rise over the years, placing a heavy financial burden on importers and exporters. The association noted that in 2024 alone, shippers paid about GH¢1.69 billion under the charge.

According to the traders’ body, the new policy follows extensive stakeholder engagements involving trade associations, freight forwarders and shipping operators under the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122).

It estimates that the new cap could save businesses approximately GH¢802.5 million annually, providing much-needed relief to the trading community.

GUTA also welcomed the decision to denominate the charge in Ghana cedis instead of US dollars, saying it would improve transparency and make cost planning more predictable for businesses.

While acknowledging the role of shipping agents in port operations, the association maintained that there is no justification for the continued escalation of the charge, especially given that its original rationale no longer applies.

GUTA described the directive as a positive first step in broader efforts to eliminate unfair port charges and restore balance within Ghana’s trade and logistics sector.