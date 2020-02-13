2 hours ago

The Leadership of the Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) says it has finalised discussions with the British High Commission Department of International Trade to ensure members have easy access to goods for the Ghanaian market.

A statement signed by the Regional Secretary, Nana Opoku to that effect said, this is due to the inability of their members to trade from China, a situation that has resulted in a shortage of some products.

The statement further asked interested members to contact the Greater Accra office to receive help with the necessary documentation to enable them to travel to the United Kingdom to purchase the goods.

