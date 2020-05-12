1 hour ago

The Ghana wheelchair Basketball Federation ( GWBF) the National body for development and promotion of wheelchair Basketball in Ghana has received Covid 19 support from the National Paralympic committee ( NPC - Ghana ) .

The items which included 40 relief packages include Rice , Oil , Milo and Nose / Mouth mask was received by Lion Wilson Agbesi the Secretary General of the Ghana wheelchair Basketball Federation who double as the President of the Ghana wheelchair Minigolf Association (GAWMA ) on behalf of the President of GWBF Mr Max Varden, The Executuve Board, The Technical Committee as well as the entire playing body of GWBF.

The items which were presented at a brief ceremony of the Office of The President of NPC - Ghana Mr Samson Deen was done by Mr Peter Adjei The Secretary General of NPC - Ghana .

Mr Adjei in his short handing over speech revealed that the President of NPC - Ghana and his entire Executive Board extend their sincere and heartfelt solidarity to all members of the disability sports fraternity in the Country during this trying moment of the Covid 19 Pandemic and it is in view of this the President thought it wise of lobbying for resources in form of relief items to support all Associations and Federations under the NPC and out of this positive initiatives they have been able to secure some few items and have decided to share it fairly among the associations and the federations based on the membership strength of the Association in the Country.

He acknowledged the fact that GWBF is the biggest Federation with a very large membership across the Country which might need much more reliefs to be able to support all members, he is hopeful that the NPC - Ghana will continue to lobby for resources and support and where and when they get more they will still extend the needed goodwill to GWBF and its members .

Lion Wilson Agbesi the Secretary General of GWBF in his acceptance speech express his sincere happiness and appreciation on behalf of GWBF to NPC - Ghana and as well thank the NPC - Ghana for the support which he considered came in timely.

Lion Wilson Agbesi said even though their memberships is very great and largest having their presence in each of the regions they accept the items with a very good heart even though its not enough to take care of their large membership.

He went further to say but this gesture has come at the right time that the Federation needed it most to support its players and he believes this step will really encourage other organisations to be motivated to come on board to support the Federation in this critical moment of the Covid 19 pandemic.

He explain that when a Child needs a help and call on his father and the father could not afford all but part of it , the Child is half way through to get the full support he or she needed because any other person he or she will go and seek the additional support will surely secure the support because the one knows that the father have tried but it is only that he could not get all.

He went further to call on all Cooperate Organisations, Government Agencies, faith based Organisation's, NGOs , Philanthropist and individuals , Celebrities as such footballers , Film Actor's and Musicians, Government Officials, Politicians, interest groups and organisations to come on board as a matter of urgency to support the GWBF to be able to support its members , items needed includes food stuffs , nose and mouth mask, sanitizers, veronica buckets and any other relief items.

He said any body ready to support the Federation can get in touch with the Federation via + 233- 243452599 both normal call and also through watsap.

He concluded by appealing to all to continue to adhere to the protocols set aside by the President of the Republic and also the Ghana Health services as measures put in place to reduce the spread of the Covid 19 , he is urging the entire country to continue to put on the nose and mouth mask , wash hands , carry along sanitizers and as well maintain the social distancing rule so that we can all stay safe until every thing become normal to enable sporting activities to commence .

