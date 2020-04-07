1 hour ago

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has debunked rumours gone viral that those who owe the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will not enjoy the free water supply by government.

The President of the republic, Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo-Addo, has announced his government's readiness to absorb water bill for the next 3 months, beginning April 2020 to June 2020.

This according to the President, is as part of government's relief to its citizens in the midst of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

All customers of the GWCL are to enjoy the free supply of water of which current debtors of the company are no exception.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crises, which hand washing is a key component in fighting the virus, this relief comes as a good package to many Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, a caution has also been extended to landlords not to charge tenants for water bill during the 3 months free period of water supply.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com