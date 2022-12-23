1 hour ago

The Eastern Regional Branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has organized an End of Year Staff Durbar at its head office in Koforidua to provide updates, solicit feedback, and share information on the company’s achievements and challenges in the year.

Wednesday's durbar afforded staff the opportunity to interact with management, put their grievances forward for redress, and celebrate the successes chalked up in the year under review.

It was a day that saw the management and staff of GWCL and the PURC come together under one umbrella to interact and make merry as new goals were set for the upcoming years.

The event offered great opportunities for various District Managers and Sectional Heads of the company in the region to take turns updating members on the happenings in their respective departments and expressing their gratitude to their staff for the effort in working assiduously to deliver to their customers.

Addressing the forum, the regional chief manager, Ing. Asomani Nyarko, commended the staff for demonstrating unity and producing desired results for the company.

He expressed his gratitude to management and staff for their contributions to the company's success over the years.

He said the good works of the staff cannot be overemphasized and therefore need to be acknowledged to encourage them to do their best.

He called for stronger collaboration amongst the staff and encouraged them to continue to contribute their quota towards the development of the company and the country as a whole.

He also called for hard work and discipline and prayed for good health as they enter the new year.

Ing Nyarko said in the coming years, the Eastern Region will enjoy better services from the company, assuring that management will do its best to meet staff demands and expectations of customers.

Besides the successes chalked up, most of the challenges enumerated by the district managers and sectional heads bothered with operational issues such as lack of logistics and rampant pipe damage due to construction works, while calling for a facelift of the various district offices in the region.

And the Chief Manager assured that his outfit will put in all the efforts needed to deal with those challenges and ensure the company excels so that both employees and customers can enjoy the needed benefits.

He said 2022 has been a difficult year saddled with limited funding and expressed hope that, in the coming year, things will improve enough to mitigate most of the challenges encountered.

He also commended the company's stakeholder groups, such as the Regional Coordinating Council, led by the Regional Minister; the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC); the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG); the media and the customers, for their various roles in helping the company chalk up some successes and overcome some of its challenges within the past year.

On his part, the Regional Manager for PURC, Mr. Jude Aduamoa Addo, remarked that the Board had undertaken a tour of some of the offices and installations of the Ghana Water Company in the region and advised the Management to work assiduously to improve upon the structures and address those challenges.

He indicated that the Commission would continue to work hand in hand with GWCL to see how best they could enable the company to achieve set targets.

He said the PURC is committed and will do its best to execute its policies, plans, and programs and ensure success for all the utility companies.

He congratulated management and expressed satisfaction with the general turnout.

He said amid the myriad of challenges GWCL has performed well, as he took the opportunity to thank the entire staff for supporting the management to deliver quality and timely service to customers.

He entreated the management of the company to work harder to improve the company's ambience and image.

The Durbar has been an annual affair, but this year's will go down as one of the most comprehensive as it had representatives of all staff from the various levels in attendance.

Present at the program were the regional manager for PURC, Mr. Jude Aduamoa Addo, the industrial relations officer for PURC, Brother Timothy Koomson, the various sectional heads of the company, district managers, and the junior and senior staff leadership.