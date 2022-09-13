41 minutes ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is lamenting the cost involved in treating water bodies due to the negative impact of mining.

The company says it is currently burdened by huge sums of monies spent on chemicals to treat high turbidity levels of raw water at various extraction stations.

Addressing a gathering in Koforidua, the Communications Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited, Stanley Martey said mining has become an impediment to the operations of the company.

“The activities of illegal miners are bringing serious challenges because the chemicals used to treat the water are costly. The tariffs adjustments are not enough. The prices of the chemicals are going up and we need more of the chemicals to treat the water because of the heavy pollution and high turbidity levels.”

He added that, mining activities, illegal connections, destruction of pipelines by contractors, encroachment on distribution lines and non-payment of bills are hampering the progress of their operations.

“If we are unable to treat the water, then we are forced to shut the treatment plant. The illegal connections are also not helping us; so we are appealing to the public to desist from such acts”, Stanley Martey added.

Source: citifmonline