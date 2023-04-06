GWCL recovers GH¢1.7m out of GH¢3.4m from Printex

By Prince Antwi April 5, 2023

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has retrieved GH¢1.7 million out of GH¢3.4 million debts owed by Printex.

This action is part of a larger effort by the GWCL to collect money owed by clients, particularly businesses in the Nungua District.

Dr. Clifford Braimah, the GWCL’s managing director, speaking with journalists said, “There was a new tariff in September 2022 and Printex was re-categorised because they have two product lines. One line is for printing the fabric and the second one is for the drinks–frutale and kalypo. And the unit rate went higher, so they were disputing why we put them on a higher rate instead of a lower rate. For us, we are looking at balancing and making sure that we are able to generate revenue for our operations. We have agreed to them paying 50%, which they have done”.

In a related development, GWCL also recovered GH¢38,000 from Kata Company Limited out of the GH¢220,000 debt the alcoholic beverage business owes it.

This forms part of an ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise by the GWCL to retrieve monies owed by customers, specifically, industries in the Nungua District.

The Managing Director of the GWCL, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah says customers need to cooperate with the team as they undertake this important exercise in an effort to collect and mobilise the much-needed revenue to improve water supply services in the country.

“Some of the customers are tough and will give all the reasons they shouldn’t pay. Customers should try and cooperate with us,” he appealed.

GWCL also disconnected water supply of a beverage factory known as U-Fresh Company Limited at Spintex in Accra over non-payment of bills worth GH¢163000.

This move forms part of an ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise by the GWCL to retrieve monies owed by customers specifically industries in the Nungua District.

The Managing Director of the GWCL, Ing. Dr.Clifford Braimah spoke to Journalists.

Source: citifmonline

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