35 minutes ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has restored water supply to the Achimota factory of Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc.

The reconnection took place on Saturday, May 13.

Water supply to the brewery was disconnected on May 9 over an alleged GH¢6.7 million debt owed to the water distribution company.

Guinness Ghana had argued that discussions were ongoing with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and the Ministry of Sanitation over an arbitrary reclassification of the business in the September 2022 tariff adjustment.

The PURC, in a letter, however, directed Ghana Water to restore power while instructing Guinness Ghana to present a payment plan.

The Regional Chief Manager of the Accra East Region of the GWCL, Ing Emmanuel A. Johnson explained that, “Upon negotiations with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and the Ghana Water Company, PURC issued a communiqué that they (GWCL) should go back and reconnect Guinness Ghana and that Guinness Ghana should present a payment plan on Wednesday, May 17 for a discussion on Thursday, May 18. Water was restored on Saturday.”

Source: citifmonline