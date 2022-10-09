37 minutes ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is still faced with the increasing cost of treating water and the regular replacement of damaged equipment following rising turbidity levels of water bodies due to illegal mining activities.

Officials are also grappling with the reduction in volumes of water treated and supplied to customers as a result of pollution of water sources by illegal miners.

The company says it continues to incur extra cost to treat and supply to its customers.

Managing Director of the GWCL, Ing. Clifford Braimah warns of the imminent consequences.

“The cost is in several folds. Our machines are stopped and maintained more regularly so the shutdowns are becoming too frequent. Anytime you shut your plants, people are not getting water, the cost keeps multiplying, and so we cannot continue to treat the galamsey as a joke else we will all have a challenge in this country”, he told Citi News.

The water-producing company has been complaining for years about the adverse effects of galamsey on the raw materials and cost of production, but illegal mining continues to thrive.

The company says it is currently burdened by huge sums of monies spent on chemicals to treat high turbidity levels of raw water at various extraction stations.

It has warned that it could shut down operations in areas affected by galamsey if the cost of treating water becomes economically unsustainable.

The GWCL says if nothing is done to curb the menace, the company will revise its operational procedure.

Source: citifmonline.