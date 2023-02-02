2 hours ago

The Gwira Tradi­tional Council has petitioned the Min­istry of Lands and Natural Resources to probe activities of Okobeng Mining Company Limited and uphold its decision to ban the company from undertak­ing mining activities in their area.

A three-member delegation from the council yesterday, February 1, 2023, called on the ministry where they lament­ed the impact of alleged illegal mining activities of Okobeng Mining company in the area.

According to the chiefs, the affected communities had resolved to ban Okobeng Mining from undertaking any activities in their areas and needed approval from the Ministry and Minerals Commission to enforce their decision.

The chiefs declared their support for government’s illegal mining fight and expressed their readiness to collaborate with relevant agencies to stamp out the menace in the area.

They asserted that a number of companies were undertaking mining operations without the required licence and that the chiefs had made moves to stop them but would need backing from the Ministry.

Aside from the illegal mining activi­ties, the chiefs have also observed that the owner of Okobeng Mining Company and his co­horts had allegedly been carrying out activities that had security implications with the potential of degenerating into a full-scale crisis if preventive measures were not expeditiously instituted.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker, on behalf of the sector Minister assured that the ministry through the Minerals Commission and allied agencies would probe the concerns by the chiefs and take necessary actions to curb the situation.

He promised that the sector Minister, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, would be briefed on issues raised and that drastic measures would be put into action to address the issues.

Mr Duker also appealed to the Gwira Traditional Council to petition the Ghana Police Service and Interior Ministry to take up the matter and restore calm in the area.

“I promise to follow up on the issues and investigate them. The situation with Okobeng is a major concern for everyone in the country. There have been shooting incidents, among other things so I’m glad you are now taking action against Okobeng. Ghanaians must be concerned with what is going on with Okobeng.

“I also believe that you must inform the IGP and Interior Minister about the situation for the necessary measures to be taken. Just as you petitioned us, kindly petition the Ghana Police Service and Interior. We’ll investigate the issues relative to the licences but the security issues are to be direct­ed to the police so petition them,” Mr Duker said to the chiefs.