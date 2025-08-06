20 minutes ago

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) loses an estimated 73 million gallons of treated water every day in the Greater Accra Region due to a combination of illegal connections, theft, and faulty infrastructure, according to the company’s Managing Director, Adam Mutawakilu.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Mr. Mutawakilu revealed that the company produces about 140 million gallons of water daily in the region but can only account for 67 million gallons.

“In Greater Accra, we produce about 140 million gallons a day, but we can only account for 67 million gallons. That means we cannot account for 73 million gallons every single day.”

Nationwide, only 48% of water produced is properly accounted for, leaving more than half either lost or unbilled, a crisis that is worsening water supply challenges and undermining the company’s financial viability.

“Even with the 67 million gallons that are accounted for, we are still unable to collect all the revenue,” he added.

Mr. Mutawakilu blamed the massive losses on tampered meters, illegal tapping, and commercial-scale water theft, and called for stronger enforcement and public cooperation to curb the trend.

The revelation comes amid growing complaints of water shortages across parts of Accra, raising concerns about the sustainability of urban water services under current conditions.