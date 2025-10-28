2 hours ago

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced the temporary shutdown of the Teshie-Nungua Desalination Plant due to unresolved contractual and maintenance challenges affecting its operations.

In a statement, the company said the decision was necessary to resolve long-standing technical and contractual issues that have hindered the plant’s ability to function efficiently. The facility, located along Accra’s eastern coastline, serves communities including Teshie, Nungua, Spintex, Sakumono, La, and surrounding areas.

GWL assured the public that mitigation measures have been implemented to reduce the impact of the shutdown. These include rerouting water from other treatment plants and prioritising supply to key institutions such as hospitals, schools, and health centres.

“The management of GWL remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and continuous water supply services to our cherished customers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and assure the public that engagements are ongoing to expedite the resolution of the matter and restore normal operations,” the statement read.

The company added that regular updates on progress and timelines for service restoration will be shared through its website, social media platforms, media outlets, and community representatives.