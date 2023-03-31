1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama is unhappy about the continuous adjournment of the case involving the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The former President during his tour of the Central Region on Thursday, March 30, 2023, said the justice system has not worked for the people of Assin North and James Quayson.

“It is a blight on our system of justice that for such a long time, the Assin North people have been deprived a representation in Parliament.”

“It is a blight on our justice system that the writ which is supposed to remove an injunction on him [Gyakye Quayson] from carrying out his functions as an MP has been pending before the court for one year now.”

He bemoaned how the delay in the case has affected parliamentary business.

“As a result of that he can’t work in Parliament and in addition has reduced the size of the Minority size in parliament by one vote. It’s unfortunate.”

He called on “whoever is responsible” to take steps to ameliorate the situation as early as possible so that the people of Assin North would have representation in Parliament.

Source: citifmonline