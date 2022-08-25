1 hour ago

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, has received a double platinum certification plaque for her 2021 single Forever and (2020) Seed EP in South Africa.

Both projects have sold more than 40,000 units each in South Africa alone, according to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

The 23-year-old Afropop star, who is currently signed to RCA Records, was presented with the plaque at Sony Music Publishing in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Following her first media tour in Nigeria, Gyakie’s Forever (Remix) with Omah Lay, released under the Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/Flip the Music imprint on March 31, 2021, rose to the number 1 spot on the chart in Nigeria with 1.83 million equivalent streams according to streaming figures and data compiled by Turntable Top 50 Charts.

Source: citifmonline