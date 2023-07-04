2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has criticized the Minority in Parliament for its plan to boycott legislative activity on days when the recently elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, will be appearing in court.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP referred to the Minority's decision as very regrettable, dishonest, irrational, and disgraceful because, they were elected by their constituents to represent them in Parliament.

The NDC MPs in a show of solidarity have taken a stance to abstain from Parliament when Gyakye Quayson appears in court for his ongoing criminal case.

At the swearing of Mr. Quayson as an MP for Assin North on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, announced that the entire caucus will accompany Mr. Quayson to court and refrain from engaging in the business of the House on those specific days.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Annoh-Dompreh stated that Parliament will work with or without the attendance of the Minority side.

"The country is being governing by law, so if a colleague Member of Parliament is standing trial at the court and the Minority decision to boycott Parliament business is very shameful," he remarked.

He further urged the Minority to respect the decision of the court, rather than coming out with emotional statements to disturb the peace of the country.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also dispersed assertions that the Majority in Parliament has an interest in the Gyakye Quayson trial.