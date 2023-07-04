4 hours ago

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has clarified that the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, is not an enemy of the Majority MPs.

He emphasized that though members of the Majority caucus may disagree on issues with the Minority, it doesn’t mean that Mr. Quayson is an enemy.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs clarified this after the swearing-in of the MP in Parliament on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

“We welcome our colleague. He enters this House rightly or wrongly, but he cultivated friends while he stayed here. I’m not sure that anybody can say that Gyakye Quayson is an enemy to him. We may disagree on a few things, but I believe that across the political divide, he made so many friends. I believe the NDC wants to believe that the victory our colleague has chalked is a peak victory that will hurt the pride of the NPP, as the Minority Leader [Ato Forson] has alluded to. We must congratulate him.”

“On the other hand, we, the Majority also believe that it’s a momentary victory of a fantastic character. But that is the choice of the people of Assin North. And everybody must respect that whilst it lasts. The rest of it is in the hands of the Attorney General”.

He further debunked claims that Mr. Quayson’s case is selective justice.

“Mr. Speaker, I hear my colleague [Ato Forson] said some political party engaged in money sharing. I also witnessed some political party busy distributing machetes, insecticides and wellington boots. Be truthful to yourself and your conscience.

“Nobody from his true conscience can say that his prosecution is selective justice. Let us all respect the Constitution. When people talk about selective justice, we wonder where they are coming from, examples abound in this House,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline