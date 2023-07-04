1 hour ago

James Gyakye Quayson has been officially sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Assin North after winning the by-election held on Tuesday, June 27.

Mr. Quayson’s election victory comes after the Supreme Court ruling on May 17, which declared his previous election illegal and prohibited him from holding the position.

However, he successfully reclaimed his seat in the by-election and now assumes his role as the representative of Assin North.

In a show of support, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed Parliament ahead of Mr. Quayson’s swearing-in ceremony, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

As preparations for the ceremony were underway, the Minority Members of Parliament were observed dressed in white attire, symbolizing the significance of the event.

The presence of the NDC flagbearer and party leadership emphasized the significance of the swearing-in ceremony and the mandate it represents for James Gyakye Quayson as the elected Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The by-election result reflected the support for Mr. Quayson, as he secured 57.56 percent of the total votes cast, totaling 17,245 votes.

His closest rival, Charles Opoku of the NPP, received 42.15 percent of the votes, while Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) obtained a mere 0.29 percent.

With his official swearing-in, James Gyakye Quayson assumes his role as the elected representative for Assin North, ready to serve the constituency and contribute to the legislative processes in Parliament.