7 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has adjourned to July 4 an application for a stay of proceedings of the criminal trial of the newly elected Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The trial Judge, Justice Mary Yanzuh said the adjournment was because the court had not received the full compliments of the application documents.

The lawyers of Mr. Quayson argue that the application is to stay proceedings in the High Court so that the Court of Appeal can determine whether or not the High Court was right to rule that Gyakye Quayson’s criminal trial be heard on a daily basis.

A member of Gyakye Quayson’s legal team Sammy Gyamfi spoke to the press after the proceedings and said the defence team needs ample time to cross-examine the first witness and other matters resolved before the case is formally commenced.

“Lawyers for the accused need ample time to cross-examine the first witness, and it is totally unacceptable for Her Ladyship to say that cross-examination should be done on a daily basis and should be restricted to certain limited time periods, we don’t think that affords the accused a fair hearing and that is why we are raising all these issues”.

Mr. Gyamfi also indicated that the application is to ensure that the rights of Mr. Quayson are not violated as guaranteed by the constitution.

“Lawyers for Quayson are trying to avoid a kangaroo trial, a situation where things are hurried at the expense of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of accused persons that lawyers for Quayson are trying to avoid for which reason they have filed this appeal challenging the ruling of the trial judge and pending the determination of this matter, have filed the stay of proceedings, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity on the 4th of July to move the application formally, and it is our hope that the judge will do the right thing and abide the determination of the appeal before proceeding with this matter.”

Meanwhile, the MP-elect for Assin North is expected to be sworn into Parliament on Friday, June 30 after Parliament receives the necessary writ from the Electoral Commission on the election of Gyakye Quayson.

Source: citifmonline