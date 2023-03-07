13 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tolon and Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu has been adjudged the Most Influential Personality in the five regions of the north.

The award was conferred on him by the Northern Excellence Awards Scheme.

The scheme considered his contribution to the development of the five regions and the numerous roles he has played.

Habib Iddrisu who became MP in 2021 has received commendations from many who say his philanthropic activities have helped alleviate the plight of many in the five regions up north.

Habib Iddrisu has initiated the MP School Support Programme which aims at supporting brilliant but needy students in the Northern Regions.

This year, he supported over 200 students from primary to tertiary institutions with financial assistance.

He also set up the Soya-Lana Foundation geared towards the training of the youth in sewing, and dressing making among others.

The award was received on his behalf by the MP for Yendi, Farouk Mahama and Mion MP, Musah Aziz Ayaaba.

In 2021, Habib Iddrisu was named the Most Outstanding Politician of the Year.

Source: citifmonline