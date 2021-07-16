17 minutes ago

Controversy is brewing in Parliament following a request by the Second Majority Whip to the Speaker to refer opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, to the Privileges Committee of the House.

Mr Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon has the backing of MPs from the Majority side for his motion to haul Sammy Gyamfi before the committee, over alleged derogatory remarks he made against the Speaker of Parliament which he (Iddrisu) considers to be in contempt of Parliament.

However, the Minority are kicking against the motion, arguing that the alleged comment by Sammy Gyamfi was no less than five months old and therefore questioned the urgency for which the Majority want the Speaker to refer him to the Privileges Committee.

They also fault Habib Iddrisu for not consulting the Speaker prior to moving the motion on the floor, which they consider to be procedurally wrong.

Indeed, some among the Minority see the request as an attempt at equalization following the Speaker’s referral of New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to the Privileges Committee upon a motion by NDC MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, (Tamale North). Kennedy Agyapong is facing the Privileges Committee for alleged abuse of privilege.

Responding to the request, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah (Independent), said Mr Iddrisu came under the wrong Order to move the motion. He however deferred ruling till Friday.

Source: peacefmonline.com