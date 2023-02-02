43 minutes ago

Hafiz Konkoni scored a hattrick as Bechem United defeated Real Tamale United 6-2 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in an eight-goal thriller.

Isaiah Nyarko netted the opener for the Hunters on the half hour mark but it was Konkoni who made the headlines following a quick-fire hat-trick in 11 minutes.

The lanky forward started in the 34th minute as he latched on to a melee to slot home. Konkoni added to the tally two minutes later before grabbing his hat-trick in the 45th minute.

Back from the break, Real Tamale United came alive as Mohammed Sadat and Mustapha Fuseini scored in the 69th and 76th minutes to make it 4-2. But Clinton Duodu made matters worse for the visitors as he scored in quick succession to settle matters for Bechem United. Duodu grabbed a brace in the 85th and 89th minutes to condemn Real Tamale United to yet another embarrassing defeat on the road.

Bechem United have now moved t6o the 2nd spot with 26 points – two points adrift of leaders Aduana FC while Real Tamale United drops to 8th with 21 points.