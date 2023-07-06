25 minutes ago

Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, spokesperson for Bechem United, has shed light on the technical considerations behind Hafiz Konkoni's exclusion from the matchday squad during the Black Stars' goalless draw against Madagascar.

Atuahene asserts that Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, made the decision to leave Konkoni out of the squad for technical reasons.

Despite being on the same team as Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew, Konkoni did not feature in the crucial encounter.

The Black Stars' inability to secure a victory against Madagascar away from home means that their final group game against the Central African Republic is a do-or-die affair.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic on September 4.

In explaining the situation, Atuahene stated, "Based on conversations I had with the player, Konkoni, it was purely due to technical reasons. I believe it was a decision made by the head coach, Chris Hughton, and that was the outcome."

Konkoni showcased his abilities in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist.

While his absence from the matchday squad was disappointing, it highlights the coach's strategic considerations in selecting the team for crucial encounters.