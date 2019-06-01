1 hour ago

Former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama is to represent Ghana in the United States of America.

This was contained in a list of nominees the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented to the Council of State to be considered for ambassadorial roles in his second term.

Some of the ambassadors who served in President Akufo-Addo’s first term have maintained their roles while others head to different countries for their service.

Former Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. (rtd) Obed Boamah Akwa, has been nominated High Commissioner to Egypt,

Papa Owusu-Ankomah will still be in London, UK if sworn in while Alhaji Rashid Bawa will also continue to be in Abuja, Nigeria.

Others like popular broadcaster Francisca Ashietey-Odunton would be heading different missions. She moves from Kenya to Turkey.

Former People’s National Convention (PNC) Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama would be replaced as Ambassador-at-Large by Michael Ofori-Atta.

Find full list below: