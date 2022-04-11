1 hour ago

Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, together with some individuals of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party, have visited the Aliu Mahama's family residence to offer their condolence after the passing of the former Second Lady, the late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama

The former Second Lady of Ghana died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, April 7, 2022, after having been on admission at the hospital for some time.

Mr. Kyerematen described the late Hajia Ramatu as a likeable woman and a mother to all. Recounting her days as Second Lady of the Republic, he said “her gentle and graceful nature was evident in all she did as she opened her doors to all in society."

"Her calming influence will be sorely missed in our body politic. She and her husband have been a good inspiration to many. May her soul Rest in eternal Peace” he concluded.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was Ghana's Second Lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband, Aliu Mahama, served as vice president in the two-term government of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.

A son of the late couple, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is the current Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency

The Family of the late Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama has announced arrangements for the funeral and burial of the late Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the wife of the former vice president.

On Saturday, April 9, a state funeral will be held at the Independence Square for the general public to file past the body which will later be airlifted to the Northern region for burial.

"The funeral will be done in accordance with the Islam religion. The National Chief Imam will be there to lead the entire programme,” a family spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the family has opened a book of condolence in her honour.