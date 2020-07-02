22 minutes ago

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has threatened to sue the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, otherwise known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a statement sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Lawyers of Hajia4real asked Chairman Wontumi to retract and apologize for a derogatory statement he made about her.

The statement quashed claims made by Chairman Wontumi that Mr Ibrahim Mahama gifted her a Range Rover and a house during Hajia’s birthday.

Again the Lawyers of Hajia4real denied that she is dating Mr Ibrahim Mahama as alleged by Chairman Wontumi.

He was given 24 hours to retract the statement and apologize on his platforms used to make the false statement.

Read the full statement below.

PRESS STATEMENT BY LAWYERS FOR MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE (HAJIA 4 REAL) IN RESPONSE TO COMMENTS BY BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO

Our attention has been drawn to a video clip in circulation in which, one Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi is seen and heard to be publishing certain false and derogatory remarks of Ms. Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as 1-lajia4real (Our client).

While preparing to take the appropriate legal steps to vindicate our client’s right, our client deems it necessary to let the general public know the truth and also to disabuse the minds of the public of the misinformation and defamation of character peddled by the said Chairman Wontumi.

Our client wishes to state in specific response to the palpable falsehood and malicious publication as follows:

1. Our client is not the girlfriend or a paramour of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama

2. Our client has not received any vehicle and/or a house as her birthday gift or present from the said Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

3. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has not “snatched” our client from any other person as was portrayed in the said video.

Our client considers the publication, excerpts of which have been reproduced above, to be defamatory to the extent that it portrays her as a person with very low morals in society.

The reputation of our client having severely suffered damage by the malicious publications contained in the video, our client demands an unqualified apology and a retraction of the said publication by both Chairman Wontumi and Wontumi television & Radio within 24 hours of the publication of this statement.

Please be advised accordingly.