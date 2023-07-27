49 minutes ago

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda has hinted at improvements in the operations of the Ghana Hajj Board next year to ensure better service for Ghanaian pilgrims.

Welcoming the final batch of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims home over the weekend from Mecca, the Hajj Board Chairman admitted that as a human institution, they did not get everything right this year, and duly apologised to the pilgrims, for any inconvenience any action or inaction of the Hajj operations may have caused any of them.

"Ghana Hajj Board is a human institution, and surely, we could not have had everything tlright," Ben Abdallah told the pilgrims as he welcomed the pilgrims home.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologise to you all, on behalf of the board, for any inconvenience our actions or inactions may have caused you throughout this process."

The Hajj Board Chairman, however, assured the pilgrims, and to some extent, Ghanaians, that things won't be the same.

"Whatever it is, the status quo is not going to remain. In shaa Allah, things will change and we will have a marked improvement in our operations."

"On behalf of Government, I want to congratulate all of you for completing the Hajj and returning home. We thank the Almighty Allah.."

The Board Chairman was accompanied during the visit by Board Members Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa and Alhaji Masawudu Osman.