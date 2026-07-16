Halliburton commits US$15m to boost petroleum engineering training at KNUST

Halliburton Ghana Operations Limited has pledged an estimated US$15 million investment in petroleum engineering software, training, and research support to enhance local capacity in Ghana’s upstream oil and gas industry.

The commitment is part of a new collaboration involving Halliburton, the Petroleum Commission, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), aimed at equipping students and lecturers with advanced industry knowledge and technology.

Under the partnership, Halliburton will provide the Department of Petroleum Engineering at KNUST with modern petroleum engineering software, organise training programmes for students and faculty members, and support academic research initiatives.

The initiative, valued at approximately US$15.1 million, is expected to provide access to technologies commonly used in the global petroleum sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, described the partnership as a significant step towards building Ghana’s future petroleum workforce.

She said the collaboration aligns with the Commission’s local content agenda, which seeks to develop technical expertise and maximise value creation within the upstream petroleum industry.

According to her, the software support, training, and research opportunities will improve the skills of students and lecturers while preparing them for careers in the oil and gas sector.

Halliburton’s Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Antoine Berrel, said the company remains committed to supporting local talent development across the continent.

He explained that empowering local institutions with the right tools, knowledge, and practical experience is essential to creating a sustainable and competitive energy industry.

The agreement establishes a framework for knowledge sharing and long-term cooperation between Halliburton and the Petroleum Commission. It builds on an earlier partnership signed in 2019, which focused on strengthening the skills of the Commission’s engineering and geoscience personnel.

The latest initiative expands the collaboration to tertiary education, creating a pathway for producing highly skilled professionals for Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector.

The Petroleum Commission said capacity development remains a key priority under Ghana’s local content policy, encouraging international oil and gas companies to invest in skills training alongside their business activities.

Through the Halliburton-KNUST partnership, the Commission aims to promote research, innovation, and practical training to ensure future petroleum engineers gain hands-on experience with internationally recognised industry technologies.

Officials present at the signing included Craig Beebee, Senior Business Development Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa North at Halliburton; Paulina Effisah, Halliburton’s Government Relations and Local Content Manager; and members of the Executive Management of the Petroleum Commission.