1 hour ago

Over 200 health workers including 99 medical doctors have petitioned the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to halt the ongoing mass voter registration exercise in order to prevent Ghana from suffering potentially thousands of deaths from coronavirus.

The petition to Jean Adukwei Mensa is the second by these health workers.

In the first dated Wednesday, June 24, the health workers cautioned the EC on its intention to conduct the exercise as they claimed it would lead to increased cases of Covid-19 and related deaths.

“The response from officialdom was that all public health protocols and precautions against Covid-19 will be adhered to.

“Unfortunately, ongoing events across the country have confirmed our worst fears,” they said.

3news