The executive of the Hand ball Association of Ghana (HAG), led by Edward Nii Lante Bannerman, has paid a cour tesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif.

The meeting was to formally introduce the new executives of the HAG to the sector minister af ter being elected into office some weeks ago.

In his remarks, Mr Ussif congratulated the members and charged them to take the Hand ball Association to its golden days.

The Sports Minister said his doors were open to the association, urging them to present their programmes to the Ministry, "so that they can be added to the budget and submitted to the Finance Ministry."

"My doors are always open for you all and the most important thing is that you must submit your programmes to the ministry early so that we can also send them to the finance department so that they can be added to our budgets."

He cautioned them to avoid presenting their programmes at

the 11th hour.

Mr Bannerman, on behalf of the executives, expressed his pro found gratitude to the Minister, assuring him of bringing handball back to its glory days.

Other executives present include KD Ninsau, Christian Osei Yaw, Ms Angelina Shang, Joseph Addoquaye Quave, George Bankole, Charles Mensah, Henry Nortey, Andy Kankam and Charles Amofah.